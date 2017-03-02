News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 2, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Praying for home
  March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
A Tibetan exile prays by touching a roll of multicolored prayer flags to her head on the third day of the Tibetan New Year called "Losar" in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, March 1. Tibetans celebrated the third day of the Firebird year by tying multicolored prayer flags on high poles and praying.
.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search