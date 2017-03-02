|
Praying for home
|
March 2, 2017, 12:02 am TWN
|
A Tibetan exile prays by touching a roll of multicolored prayer flags to her head on the third day of the Tibetan New Year called "Losar" in Dharmsala, India, Wednesday, March 1. Tibetans celebrated the third day of the Firebird year by tying multicolored prayer flags on high poles and praying.
