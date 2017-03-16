Get focus right to achieve a grand vision

Global player has deep insights into optoelectronics and the world of optics

Michael Kaschke has a relentless focus, vision and passion for his company. Which is understandable, given that he is president and CEO of Carl Zeiss AG, one of world's biggest optical and optoelectronic solutions suppliers.

Optoelectronics is the study and application of electronic devices and systems that source, detect and control light, a study which is usually considered a sub-field of photonics.

Kaschke said he believes Zeiss is bringing in the right products and solutions at the right time－fitting in with the general trend as Chinese industries and consumers move up the value chain.

Working with Zeiss for more than 25 years, including 17 years on the executive board, Kaschke said the scope of the company's business－how it helps empower businesses and individuals－is something he finds fascinating.

A physicist with two doctoral degrees, Kaschke said he is a true believer in openness, the values of quality, and in precision.

In China's context, that is how Zeiss can meet new demand from the market－where new technologies, new materials and new surfaces emerge. These, he said, require close investigations and studies into industries, and into people's surging demand.

"We have all these tools, all these solutions that help us focus on Chinese industry and customers－with new materials and better use of resources－can do a better job," he said.

Recently, he spoke with China Daily about the company's strategy, business opportunities and prospects. The following are edited excerpts from the interview:

How is your company's performance in the China market and the Asian market in general?

China is becoming more important－more and more－for the global business of Zeiss. Right now our China revenue is the third biggest for the entire Zeiss group and it will soon be the second biggest. But what is also important is that we've seen very, very good growth over the years. Today more than 25 percent of our total business comes from the Asia-Pacific region, while 10 years ago it was 11 percent. Of this, China really has the lion's share. In the Asia-Pacific region, our revenue more than doubled, and in China more than tripled in the period.

How do you assess market growth in China in terms of the optical and optoelectronics sector?

It is a growing market. But in a growing market, you also have to have the right product. For example, take our measuring machines, our quality enhancing machines for the automotive industry.

Also we have the right products and solutions for the machine tool industry, for generally any manufacturing industry. Our products are in a number of industries－from automotive to aerospace－and they enhance the quality and efficiency of Chinese manufacturing. They also play a key role in the healthcare industry, so not surprisingly we are No 1 in ophthalmology and eye care in China.