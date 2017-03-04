Keeping pace with dazzling rate of change

Weber Shandwick leads from front in fast-moving market, says its chief

Disrupted by the wave of digital transformation coursing through industry, gone are the days when public relations professionals could solely focus on helping a client navigate a steady course within a predictable set of known business challenges.

But Andy Polansky, chief executive officer of Weber Shandwick, said his profession has never been needed more－or held in higher regard－and for very good reason.

Marketers nowadays face a dazzling pace of change and ever-shifting and variable situations, where a single tweet can easily threaten a business reputation that's been decades in the making. But it is such uncertainty that makes offering solutions and strategic advice for brands more valuable than ever before.

With a history of 20 years in China, Weber Shandwick does not position itself as a traditional PR firm, distributing press releases and organizing media conferences. Polansky said it is instead a combination of designers, strategists, conversation-starters and storytellers, enabling homegrown brands and multinational corporations to grow a business or establish an international presence in the digital age.

Helping to serve the Olympics project in Beijing and the World Expo in Shanghai, Polansky's team knows intimately the complex dynamics of the Chinese market. He is launching what he says are some of the group's most pioneering programs in China before rolling them out to other markets.

The following are edited excerpts of the interview with Polansky:

What do you see as the major changes of the PR industry today?

First of all, social media is becoming a more serious business. The days of simply using it as a general content and conversational channel are over. But rather, platforms are a means to material ends, shifting coverage agendas, breaking news, micro-targeting ads, etc.

Second, brands lacking a business-driven, digital content strategy, and the data driven operations behind it will stumble, losing out to their competitors.

What are the emerging trends among Chinese brands on the PR front?

One thing for sure is that mobile will continue to drive plenty of conversation and investment. China is at the forefront of the whole mobile transformation, so there have been demands for multi-platform campaigns. So we coined a term called 3C: establish content suitable for mobile platforms, identify the right community to engage with them and then close what we call the commerce loop.

For instance, we helped a coffee brand establish a presence in China, not through traditional advertising. We opened a WeChat store first. We add creative content through the WeChat posts and build a strong fan base, so that when they think of buying coffee machines they can think of the brand and shop online.