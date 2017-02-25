UBS chief sees brighter prospects for 2017

Former head of German central bank sees 'upside potential' amid uncertainties

When it comes to risk assessments, Axel Weber, chairman of UBS Group AG, is among the few who have been able to see things from both a regulatory and business perspective.

A former German central bank governor and a member of the governing council of the European Central Bank, the Swiss bank chief sees political uncertainties as the No 1 risk facing the global economy and the financial industry this year.

After a wild and unpredictable 2016, risks could emerge from such quarters as the Brexit negotiations and the policy choices of the Trump administration in the United States, which could have a substantial impact on the world's major economies, he told China Daily in an interview.

Nonetheless, Weber remains upbeat about the prospects for the global economy and believes there will be an "upside potential" in global growth for the first time in five years.

When it comes to UBS' China operations, Weber said the bank has no plan to shrink its presence despite a disappointing financial performance that saw its global net profit decline to 3.3 billion Swiss francs ($3.26 billion) in 2016 from 6.2 billion Swiss francs a year earlier.

Instead, the bank is in discussion to increase its stake in its securities joint venture in China, which Weber said showed its long-term engagement with the world's fastest growing economy and wealth market.

The following are edited excerpts from the interview.

How do you view prospects for the global economy and the major risks in 2017?

I think there is a good chance that, for the first time in the last five years, global growth may surprise on the upside in 2017.

We might see stronger growth largely spearheaded by a strong US economy. Monetary policy normalization in the US is also likely to continue to progress and that provides some upside for returns in financial markets.

