Co-working sows love across spaces

"Do What You Love" is Adam Neumann's catchphrase and no-one who has visited a location of WeWork－the world's biggest co-working space operator－can fail to be impressed by the bon mot that can be found just about everywhere in the company's public spaces to inspire the start-up entrepreneurs, freelancers and self-employed professionals who gather there to work.

On pantry mugs, writing pads in meeting rooms, on the corridor walls, "Do What You Love" is the mantra of WeWork.

WeWork is the New York City-headquartered group founded in 2010 that provides shared workspace, communities and services for entrepreneurs, freelancers, startups and small businesses.

Neumann, WeWork's co-founder and CEO, and a Isreali navy veteran, is passionate about his vision for a global community of creators－for building WeWork not just as a place for people to work in at affordable rental cost, but as a way of working and living.

The business leader almost lost his voice during his trips in Asia, particularly on the Chinese mainland, to meet investors and partners as well as "members"－the latter term replacing the more conventional one of tenants.

With the belief that the world is a better place because of "creators"－and a desire to understand the demands of those creators－Neumann and his team have turned WeWork, that began in 2010 as a small platform for co-working spaces with just one location, into a unicorn enterprise with a value exceeding $10 billion.

In China's context, the thinking behind "Do What You Love" is in alignment with the country's nationwide campaign of innovation and growing entrepreneurship, said Neumann.

This has helped power WeWork's rapid expansion in the market. In return, the co-working space operator helps improve productivity and empowers start-up entrepreneurs to reach further heights, he added.

Recently, he spoke with China Daily about the company's strategy, business opportunities and prospects. The following are the edited excerpts from the interview.

How do you see the co-working spaces market in China? Is there increasing competition as more players enter the market?

Indeed there are many types of services offering offices at affordable rental costs, such as incubators, creative-industry parks, co-working spaces, which is a good thing as long as they meet market demand.

The thing that differentiates us from the others is the networks and community we build up, which enable our members to be exposed to more business opportunities.

By the end of 2016, WeWork has set up more than 100 locations at 35 cities in 10 countries, and now nearly 10,000 companies are based at a WeWork location, with member companies ranging from start-ups to household names including Delta, IBM, KPMG, GE, Dropbox and Samsung. This creates a powerful community that other operators do not offer.

What is your plan for location launch in China market?

We will open several locations in China. In Shanghai, we will open locations in Yunan Lu, East Ocean Center (Yan'an Donglu) and Huaihai Zhong Lu very soon. In Beijing, WeWork Guanghua Lu is going to be opening in March and another location in the city will be opening by summer 2017.

Currently WeWork has two locations on the Chinese mainland, namely WeWork Yanping Lu and WeWork Weihailu. Both are located in Shanghai.