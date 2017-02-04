Managing brands with a license to thrill

Global Brands group focuses on affordable luxury US marques and globalizing them

When he first came to Hong Kong to play tennis as a teenager in the late 1970s, Bruce Rockowitz didn't become a professional tennis player as he originally planned. Instead, he met Allen Zeman, known as the Godfather of the city's renowned Lan Kwai Fong restaurant and nightlife area. He started working with Zeman and eventually made his name in the business world.

After serving as president of Li & Fung Group for seven years, Rockowitz is now running Li & Fung spin-off branded fashion firm Global Brands Group Holding Ltd. He said he likes fashion, likes the challenges presented by his work and wants to make the company a large multinational enterprise.

Rockowitz is not a big fan of so-called "work-life balance." He said he is a businessman who works very hard and adds that he and his wife－the famous Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee－are both very hard working people.

He said the couple are used to it and their lives revolve around their work.

Recently, Rockowitz spoke with China Daily about the company's strategy and its business opportunities in the Chinese market. The following are edited excerpts from the interview.

What does Global Brands do? What is the company's focus?

Global Brands is one of the largest brand companies in the world. We focus on affordable luxury US brands and we are globalizing them－brands like Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Juicy Couture－those are the kind of brands we have license for.

We spun off from Li & Fung in July 2014. The past two and half years have been good for the company. We have been very focused on our model, changing our portfolio of brands, improving it and improving our margins.

Over the past two years, we've restructured our company, restructured our brand portfolio, built our management team, built out our offices around the world, and we divided ourselves into four vertical operations: Kids, Footwear and Accessories, Men's and Women's Fashion and Brand Management.