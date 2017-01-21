Stealing spotlight with best sports cars

Luxury sports car brand McLaren has gone a long way from selling its first car in China four years ago to now generating a major chunk of its global sales from the country, riding on the keen interest in the marque shown by China's rapidly growing wealthy consumers.

The super sports brand experienced a stellar year in 2016 with a 99.3 percent increase in global sales to 3,286 cars. In China alone, McLaren sold 228 cars last year, a significant addition to the total of 300 cars it sold in its first three years in China.

It's an achievement that is a little hard to believe given McLaren's China office, in Shanghai, only employs 10 staff who are mainly in charge of the sales, marketing, after sales services and relationship management.

The company works with a network of 14 Chinese retailers to distribute its cars.

"Affluent Chinese supercar customers appreciate the attributes of the McLaren car and our cars are well suited to this developing market," said Mike Flewitt, chief executive officer of McLaren Automotive.

"As a result, we are very confident about our prospects going forward," he added.

Recently, Flewitt spoke with China Daily about the luxury car's strategy and business opportunities in China. The following are edited excerpts from the interview:

How would you describe your company's prospects in China, given the current economic situation?

At McLaren Automotive, we feel very confident about our future in China. We are a relatively new company and we sold our first car in China in September 2013, so went later into the market than most of our competitors. We have seen sales of a number of competitors have declined. In contrast to that, in 2015, our sales grew by 56 percent compared with 2014. The awareness of the McLaren brand is developing well through a number of marketing activities, including motorshows and retailer activity. As a result, we are very confident about our prospects going forward.