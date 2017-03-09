News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Thursday

March, 9, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Shares of telecoms firm ZTE surge 8.8% in Hong Kong
AFP  March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
HONG KONG -- Shares in Chinese telecom giant ZTE jumped as much as 8.8 percent Wednesday in Hong Kong after it ended a year of uncertainty in its U.S. business following a US$1.2 billion fine.

U.S. officials said Tuesday the firm would immediately pay a massive fine of $892 million for flouting U.S. sanctions by shipping to Iran and North Korea.

It would be subject to another US$300 million in penalties if it violates the terms of the settlement, in what amounts to the largest criminal penalty in U.S. history in an export control case.

The U.S. had placed trade restrictions on the telecommunications equipment giant in 2016 over the violations.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search