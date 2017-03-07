Growing electronics segment eyes high-end products

Total output by China's electronic information sector－producing products ranging from smartphones, laptops to routers and LCD panels－increased by 10 percent year-on-year in 2016.

That was about 4 percentage points higher than the rate of overall industrial output, the China Information Technology Industry Federation said in a statement.

The performance compared with China's industrial output that increased by 6 percent last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Industrial output, officially called industrial value-added, is used to measure the activity of designated large enterprises with annual turnover of at least 20 million yuan ($2.9 million).

The China Information Technology Industry Federation said policies such as Made in China 2025, the Belt and Road Initiative and Internet Plus, injected vigor into the sector.

The federation showed the fixed assets investment of projects whose value is above 5 million yuan in the electronic information industry was 1.05 trillion yuan, up by 15.8 percent compared with the previous year.

The latest figures also showed that revenue from electronics manufacturing and software industry was more than 17 trillion yuan in 2016, up 10.8 percent year-on-year.

The revenue of electronics manufacturing industry reached 12.2 trillion yuan, an increase of 9.3 percent year-on-year, while the revenue from software industry increased by 14.9 percent year-on-year to 4.9 trillion yuan last year, the federation added.

China's electronics information industry should make a breakthrough in the core technology sector, said Chen Zhaoxiong, vice-minister of industry and information technology.

He pointed out China's electronics information industry was in a crucial period of transformation and upgrading. However, he said, there was still a shortage of core technologies.