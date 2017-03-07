Study shows personal ties key to customer loyalty

Low price is no longer an incentive to entice Chinese consumers, especially the millennials, and merchants should forge personal ties to retain customer loyalty, according to a latest study by consultancy Accenture.

Three-fourths of the 1,303 consumers surveyed have switched providers when they shopped in the past year, said the US-headquartered firm. Almost a quarter of the respondents said their expectations of brands have changed radically.

While organizations spend billions of yuan each year on customer loyalty programs like membership campaigns, the fact is, they are not effective. So, new forms of retail sales have emerged, mainly driven by creative digital experiences, said Yu Jin, managing director of Accenture Strategy Greater China.

"The traditional 'low price' and 'reliable service' mechanics are no longer as effective at driving loyalty. Organizations that stick to traditional approaches and don't explore the new drivers influencing loyalty risk draining profitability and pushing customers away," Yu said.

Vendors are encouraged to add a human touch during interaction with millennials. The survey showed 62 percent of customers like to be connected by merchants with small tokens of affection, including personalized discounts and gift cards.

Almost two-thirds of respondents expressed loyalty to brands that offer them the opportunity to personalize products and create something that is bespoke to them.

And 69 percent said they prefer brands to interact with them through appropriate channels of communication like the company's official social media accounts and microblog site Weibo. Partnership with social influencers, such as famous bloggers, are also key in maintaining customer relationships.

Millennials are also thrill-seekers, the survey found. About 63 percent said they are loyal to brands that engage them with co-creation of products and services. Another 64 percent said they are intrigued by "multi-sensory" experiences using new technologies such as virtual reality and augmented reality.