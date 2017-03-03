Telecom reformer rides sharing economy model

China Tower Corp gets busy optimizing infrastructure of the country's mobile companies

In a quiet street in western Beijing stands a building, not new, not tall, not clad in fancy glass common to modern high-rise office towers. In fact, the building is so ordinary looking that you would barely notice it when passing by. Even two nearby restaurants had to close due to the sparse human traffic.

But this building is where China experiments with one of the most drastic reforms in State-owned enterprises. It is the headquarters of China Tower Corp, a company with more than 300 billion yuan ($43.5 billion) assets. The enterprise is a pilot project for China to restructure State-owned enterprises and to give the market a bigger role in the telecoms sector.

China Tower came into existence in 2014 to handle the tower assets of the country's top three mobile telecoms carriers. By adopting the "sharing economy" model, the plan was to avoid overlapping construction in telecoms infrastructure and to boost efficiency.

"From the first day China Tower was established, we shouldered the mission of reform," Liu Aili, chairman of China Tower, said in the company's sparsely decorated office. The company rents four floors of the building as offices.

In 2015, China Tower marshalled 203.5 billion yuan worth of existing telecoms tower assets from its clients and shareholders China Mobile Communications Corp, China United Network Communications Group Co and China Telecommunications Corp.

Since then, it has been working hard to make the most of existing towers and to promote the sharing rate of newly built ones. By installing multiple base stations on one tower, the company has saved the three carriers the expense of 500,000 towers.

That equals 88 billion yuan less in infrastructure costs and helps reduce the land use by 15 square kilometers.

"The model has significantly lowered costs and boosted efficiency," said Xiao Yaqing, chairman of China's State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.

The reform also goes deeper than sharing infrastructure resources. Compared with other State-owned enterprises that are overstaffed, China Tower only has 91 management personnel, overseeing roughly 18,500 employees. In comparison, the average level among SOEs of an equal size is 300.

Even by the standard of its US counterpart, the American Tower Corp where one employee manages 25 towers on average, the China Tower is leaner, with one person overseeing 125 towers, the company said.