Making China FDI-friendly again

In: opening up of some sectors and contracts; new powers for provinces to okay proposals, and for foreign firms to issue bonds

The Chinese economy is on the threshold of a new era of consumption-led growth that will be driven by increased foreign direct investment or FDI in strategic sectors, according to business leaders and industry experts.

Thanks to governmental resolve to attract more FDI, segments newly identified as key to sustained growth－automation, digitalization, financial services, railway equipment, environmental technology and renewable energy－are expected to benefit.

In January, the central government released a document outlining 20 measures to spur investment activities that have been sluggish. Among the measures are opening up of manufacturing, services and financial industries to FDI. Foreign businesses will be encouraged to bid for infrastructure projects through local franchises.

Eager to enhance the country's profile as an FDI destination, the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner, recently took an unprecedented step. It delegated power to provincial governments to approve proposals for foreign investment up to $300 million in areas not in the negative list, which specifies sectors where foreign investors are barred.

Foreign companies will also be entitled to participate in bidding for government procurement contracts, as long as their products are made in China. The government will also allow them to go public and issue bonds in local markets to diversify financing channels.

These measures suggest the government is not content with steady FDI growth in 2016 on the back of strong investment in services. FDI rose 4.1 percent year-on-year to reach $118 billion, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce, the government branch in charge of the country's outbound and inbound investment.

"Pushed by rising labor costs and weak global market demand, China is planning to have its growth depend more on domestic consumption and less on exports," said Zhang Yunling, director of International Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing.