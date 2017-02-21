Automakers post massive profit growth Sales volumes, successful strategies boost Chinese car manufacturers' margins, Hao Yan reports.

The majority of China's publicly listed carmakers witnessed a leap in their profit margins last year, boosted by large sales volumes and higher pricing strategies linked to fresh lineups.

Major automakers that have listed on the Chinese A-share market and Hong Kong Stock Exchange announced their preliminary results in recent weeks. Among them, State-owned SAIC Motor netted the largest profits, while Geely Automobile's more than doubled.

The top three most profitable companies, which bagged over 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion), are SAIC Motor, State-owned China Chang'an Automobile Group's listed arm Chongqing Chang'an Automobile, and Great Wall Motor.

Industrial insiders saw the large sales volumes as the main engine driving this profitability, because the effects of economies of scale are significant in the car manufacturing industry.

"The backbone is the volume. A carmaker's assets remain stable day to day, and the research and development investment has already been paid. So the more products they sell, the more they earn," a senior automobile analyst at a securities firm, who requested not to be named, told China Daily.

SAIC Motor said its net profit jumped 7.5 percent year-on-year to 32 billion yuan, attributing its earnings growth to a sales volume expansion of 9.95 percent－to 6.5 million vehicles－in 2016.

The analyst said: "SAIC had a very large base last year, so a single-digit growth in net profit is significant. Smaller ones, including Geely and Great Wall, find it easier to achieve much higher growth rates."

The similar economy scales could also be found in Geely Automobile Holdings and Beijing Automotive Group Co's listed BAIC Motor Corp.

Geely Automobile is expecting the net profit more than double from the 2.26 billion yuan in 2015, which would be exceeding 4.5 billion yuan, according to the calculation.

BAIC Motor predicted above 90 percent surge in net profit thanks to the 35.6 percent sales growth in BAIC-branded vehicles, a 26.7 percent jump in the Mercedes-Benz brand, and a 7.45 percent expansion in Hyundai brand.

Deutsche Bank Group estimated BAIC Motor's net profit for 2016 would exceed 6.3 billion yuan, far beyond the bank's forecast for a 20 percent growth rate.