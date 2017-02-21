Capital area to be economic dynamo

Integrated Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei creating global city cluster

The integrated and synergetic development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei province— a national strategy preparing the way for the country's next growth engine — is expected to create a global city cluster and fuel the growth of the whole Bohai Bay area in the coming decades, according to China's top economic planner.

"The significance of the Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei synergetic development and integration strategy lies in the fact that it is not only enhancing the growth efficiency and effectiveness of related cities, but also driving the capital region into becoming a world-class city cluster and further boosting the entire Bohai Bay area of North China," Xu Shaoshi, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said in an interview with China Daily on Sunday.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei area has higher population density in major cities than the Yangtze River Delta and has to rely on a new growth pattern that strikes a balance between space restraints, economic growth and cooperative, synergetic development, Xu said.

Initiated in 2014 by President Xi Jinping, the national strategy of synergizing the development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei stemmed from the long-held goal of ensuring balanced and integrated joint development of the area.

Three years later, substantial progress has been made and more innovation-driven projects and industry upgrades are in the pipeline.

This year, the region will witness a dozen integrated projects put into place outside Beijing, and part of the Beijing municipal government moving into an administrative subcenter on the outskirts of the city.

These projects include the new Beijing Daxing International Airport, the second phase of the Shougang Jingtang steel complex at Caofeidian, and several high quality environmental-protection and traffic projects.

The Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone and Beijing Zhongguancun Science Park also will play a more proactive role, encouraging cross-border investment and financing, equity transactions and entrepreneurship within the region by unifying rules and regulations, according to Xu.

Taking advantage of the free trade zone and port facilities, Tianjin is coming up with innovative ways to help enterprises from Beijing and Hebei go overseas, said Shen Lei, an official with Tianjin Dongjiang Free Trade Port Zone.