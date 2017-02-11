China exports tainted by trade worries

BEIJING -- Chinese exports surged more than forecast in January, data showed Friday, in a fresh sign of improvement in the world's number two economy as leaders prepare for possible trade stand-offs with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The strong figures come as Beijing looks to position itself as leader of the global trade regime in anticipation of a U.S. retreat under a protectionist Trump administration.

Officials at the Customs bureau said overseas shipments jumped 7.9 percent on-year to US$182.8 billion, easily outstripping the 3.2 percent tipped in a survey of economists by Bloomberg News. It also reversed December's 6.1 percent plunge.

Last month data showed the economy, a key driver of growth around the world, expanded in 2016 at its slowest pace for more than a quarter of a century, but saw a surprise improvement during the final three months.

And last week a reading on factory activity for January indicated the manufacturing sector was stabilizing.

Imports also exceeded expectations, rising 16.7 percent to US$131.4 billion, compared with an expected 10 percent increase. The trade surplus climbed to US$51.3 billion, beating estimates by more than US$2 billion.

"Chinese trade values have been picking up in recent months thanks to a revival in global manufacturing, the continued strength of China's domestic economy and the rebound in global commodity prices," said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics.

However, he pointed out: "It's likely that much of the pick-up last month was seasonal," noting that "all of the pre-holiday rush to import goods and meet exports orders fell in January," with the country stocking up before Chinese New Year, when most businesses close.

"The strong data was related to the global pick-up in growth in the U.S., Europe and also emerging economies," Mizuho Securities chief Asia economist Shen Jianguang told Bloomberg News.

But it can also be explained by a weakened yuan, which has made Chinese exports more affordable, Nomura analysts said.

The yuan is wallowing near eight-year lows against the greenback as investors, frightened by a weaker Chinese economy and the prospect of better returns in the U.S., withdraw their cash from the country.

Exports, Nomura said in an analyst's note, "are benefiting from the depreciation of RMB's real effective exchange rate over previous quarters."

Chinese stocks closed solidly higher on Friday as investor confidence was boosted by the trade data, dealers said, with the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index up 0.42 percent.