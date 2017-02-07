Keying in an Indian theme

Kika Tech sees big opportunity in digital keyboards for subcontinent

Abhishek Shome, a 26-year-old Indian working with a Chinese smartphone keyboard app developer in Beijing, speaks six languages: English, Chinese, Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi and Assamese. The last three are provincial languages while Hindi is India's national language.

Shome received his master's degree in computer science from Jain University in India in 2013.

Using his skills and knowledge, he assists his team in designing smartphone keyboard input methods for some Indian languages, a job he describes as "very meaningful".

Shome's employer Kika Tech Inc said it will scale up its operations in the India market this year. As India is a land of many languages and dialects, Kika sees a big opportunity. More so because young Indians prefer texting and messaging to communicate in their respective native language.

"In the internet and smartphone era, some languages are in danger of dying," said Hu Xinyong, CEO of Kika. "We hope to play a role in preserving indigenous languages and cultures of India."

So, Beijing-based Kika will increase its research and development budget by 10 times to 50 million yuan ($7.2 million) this year, and would employ more Indian programmers and linguists.

After implementing similar projects successfully for a Russian minority group, Kika has so far developed smartphone keyboards for 22 languages in India, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and will further improve the existing software.

Take Punjabi, a language used by about 2.3 percent of India's billion-plus population. Having stabilized the first version, Kika's second version would need less typing and add more multimedia elements, said Shome.