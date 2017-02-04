SAP takes on more cloud customers as it seeks smaller deals

SAP SE raised its targets for 2020 as customers bought its latest suite of applications at a faster pace, and Chief Executive Officer Bill McDermott, a fan of Donald Trump's The Art of the Deal, said he wouldn't "lay off the accelerator" on acquisitions, engineering investment or a potential share buyback.

The updated outlook, on top of fourth-quarter sales that were in line with estimates, show how SAP, which supplies software for running factories, supply chains and financial accounts, is managing a transition from software installed on customers' computers to online cloud-computing tools.

SAP's on-site software license business is barely growing, but its overall growth is still outpacing that of competitors Oracle Corp and a key software division at IBM Corp. Now the company is looking to deploy more of its 3.7 billion euros ($4 billion) in cash to fuel more growth.

Shares of SAP closed at 84.10 euros ($90.52) on Wednesday in Frankfurt. SAP's new targets were "still too conservative" given the company's strong performance, said Thomas Becker, analyst at Commerzbank AG in a client note.

Deal focus

"You could consider the share buybacks but it's my least favorite thing," McDermott said in an interview at SAP's Walldorf, Germany headquarters. "We don't need that story. We will look at tuckins, not mega-deals", and acquisitions up to about$1 billion, he said.

SAP could buy software companies whose capabilities cut across industries, or in specific areas like networking factories and industrial equipment, the CEO said.

McDermott is moving SAP's tens of thousands of businesses that run its older software onto a new set of applications called S/4 Hana.SAP said it has 5,400 businesses running the new suite, up from 4,100 at the end of October.

The company, like its rival Oracle, is also giving users more options to run key software in the cloud. Early next month, the company plans to announce new software called "S/4 Hana Cloud Edition" that tailors its flagship suite for the upper end of mid-sized companies with about 1,500 employees, McDermott said.

SAP's last major deal was the $7.4 billion acquisition of software company Concur Technologies Inc in September 2015.

New targets

The German business software maker converted more customers to recurring cloud computing contracts and increased its goal for 2020 sales to between 28 billion euros and 29 billion euros, up from 26 billion euros to 28 billion euros, to reflect growth in a cloud business that sells online software to corporations.