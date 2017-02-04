Forum will explore economic solutions

Belt and Road gathering to be year's diplomatic highlight

By hosting a high-level forum on the Belt and Road Initiative in May, China aims to boost an open and inclusive economy amid rising protectionism and loud voices against globalization, said the country's top diplomat.

The Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, which will be held in Beijing on May 14 and 15, will "explore ways to address problems facing the global and regional economies", State Councilor Yang Jiechi said in an interview with China Daily and People's Daily.

The forum will be the biggest diplomatic event hosted by China this year amid Beijing's efforts to advocate interconnectivity and cooperation to invigorate the global economy, observers said.

The Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, proposed by President Xi Jinping in 2013, aim to boost interconnectivity by reviving the ancient trade routes with a focus on infrastructure.

In his keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, last month, Xi announced the Belt and Road forum, which he said will be a platform for the countries to look for solutions to global economic problems.

Leaders from about 20 countries have confirmed their participation, representing Asia, Europe, Africa and Latin America at the forum, said Yang, who is in charge of the forum's preparatory work.

China will also invite ministerial delegations, representatives of global organizations, former foreign heads of state, business leaders, experts and scholars to join the discussions on how to promote cooperation.