Smart vacuum market heats up

Services robots outsold TVs in the Nov 11 online shopping festival

Zeng Wei, a 26-year-old bank teller in Beijing, developed a new habit last year. Before he goes to work every morning, he turns on his robot vacuum, which will automatically clean his 30-square-meter living room.

"It works beyond my expectations. The smart vacuum cleaner can not only pick up debris under the sofa, but also map the best routes to do cleaning," Zeng said. "It is not a toy, but a real helping hand."

He bought the Deebot, as the product is called, from the Suzhou-based Ecovacs Robotics Co, in September.

When its battery is about to die, Deebot DT85G, priced at 1,200 yuan ($170), can also find the charging base station and recharge itself.

Zeng is not alone.

Fueled by the rising income and rapid development of the service robotics industry, a growing number of Chinese consumers are embracing household robots to improve their daily lives.

On Nov 11, the annual Singles Day online shopping spree, Deebot S, the most popular robot vacuum model by Ecovacs, outsold TVs to emerge as the top-selling home electronic appliance on Tmall, a business-to-customer platform of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Its online sales exceeded 300 million yuan ($29 million), the company claimed.

"China's swelling middle class has a rising demand for domestic cleaning, home security and surveillance robots," said Luo Jun, CEO of the Asian Manufacturing Association.