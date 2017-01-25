Are Chinese firms capable of achieving excellence?

Last weekend, a friend and I were at a mall in Beijing's Dawanglu area that houses the world's finest superbrands of premium luxury goods. It didn't require much effort to discern that almost all of them were from continental Europe.

Enticed as much by their plush, bright and immaculate stores as their pretty, posh salesgirls with cut-glass accents, we found ourselves pulled toward the testers on the shelves.

Perfumes, oils, lotions, creams and other assorted products we didn't even know existed vied for our attention.

One whiff of a divine-scented "creme" in an exquisitely shaped container, whose lid opened ever so smoothly, transported us to an otherworldly realm. The price-tag hurled us back to terra firma the next instant. But both of us agreed, without much argument or knowledge, that it must be worth its price.

Its texture, look, fragrance, the container's feel and shape, even the label's text fonts and colors ... all had an endearing fine quality to them. So it was with every product on every shelf of every store－cosmetics, perfumes, toiletries, fashion or travel goods ... as if it was a celebration of human excellence, man's mastery of the material realm, a testimony to his/her capabilities. If ever perfection was achieved in man-made stuff, this must be it, we thought.

But then, the overwhelming European presence－Asian labels were conspicuous by their absence－set us thinking. Are Chinese incapable of perfection?

It's a question akin to the headline－"Do Indians lack the spirit of excellence?"－of a magazine cover story that I wrote more than a quarter-century ago.

Both China and India are billion-plus nations. In terms of both market size and human resources, the two nations represent humongous potential. Yet, the reality is, in terms of the quality of their manufactured products and services, both China and India still lag the West, bogged down by descriptions like "developing economies".