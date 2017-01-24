To Russia with energetic love

A mega overseas project for liquefied natural gas or LNG that will likely burnish China's global profile, contribute toward the country's energy security, enhance its geopolitical strategy and bolster efforts for economic rejuvenation, is scheduled to start production in the Russian Arctic late this year.

The 16.5 million metric tons per annum Yamal project－its corporate entity is called Oao Yamal LNG－is located in north-central Russia (or north western Siberia).

In September 2013, China National Petroleum Corp, the country's largest oil and gas producer by annual output, acting through its subsidiary CNPC Russia, bought a 20 percent stake for $5.4 billion in Oao Novatek's $27 billion Yamal project.

Oao Novatek holds a 50.1 percent stake in the Yamal project, while Total holds 20 percent and Silk Road Fund 9.9 percent. Novatek is Russia's independent natural gas producer and the country's second-biggest LNG company after state-owned Gazprom.

China's investment will help the Russian gas supplier to complete the project, one of the largest industrial undertakings in the Russian Arctic. It is reasonable to say a new gas production center is evolving in the Yamal Peninsula, which is expected to transform the Russian gas industry.

It is also expected to boost China's oil and gas reserves substantially, ensuring steady long-term supply.

Much of Yamal's output would to be supplied to China and other Asian countries, according to Novatek. CNPC had pledged to buy at least 3 million tons of LNG a year, said analysts.

According to Wang Lu, an Asia-Pacific oil and gas analyst from Bloomberg Intelligence, imports from Yamal may account for at least 1.6 percent of China's gas demand, which is estimated to be 257 billion cubic meters in 2018, assuming a 10 percent compound annual growth rate during the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20).