The big questions on a US-China trade war

BEIJING -- As Donald Trump prepares to take office as the 45th president of the United States Friday, Beijing will be watching closely amid fears a trade war could break out between the world's top two economies.

Trump has repeatedly blasted China's trade policies and threatened to slap huge tariffs of up to 45 percent on its goods, while Chinese media have countered that imports of American aircraft, smart phones, and agricultural products could suffer retaliation in any conflict.

What's at stake for the two countries, and the global economy as a whole? And who stands to lose more?

Why is Trump so Fixated on US-China Trade?

The brash billionaire politician has long slammed U.S. trade with China as lopsided and accused the country of manipulating its currency to gain an unfair advantage over U.S. manufacturers.

While he is wrong that Beijing is keeping its currency low — the central bank now spends heavily to support the yuan and stem capital outflows — recent studies claim that the U.S. lost 2 million jobs after China joined the World Trade Organization.

Trump claims he can bring some of those jobs back through tougher negotiations with Beijing, but China's ministry of commerce warned Thursday that launching a trade war "will only make both countries suffer."

Who Stands to Lose More?

On the face of it, China: it maintains a huge trade surplus with the U.S. — roughly US$30 billion per month in 2016, according to U.S. Census data — and is in the midst of a tough economic transition that would become significantly tougher if exports plummeted.

To avoid that, Beijing is warning it could find ways to inflict maximum pain in event of a trade conflict, hinting through state media that it could retaliate against American companies that enjoy strong sales in China, such as Apple, GM, and Boeing.

American soybean exports to China would also likely take a hit, impacting Trump's rural constituency in America's red states.

So Will it Happen?

Nobody knows. But the message from China's president Xi Jinping at Davos this week that "no one" will win in a trade war suggests an openness to compromise. And ahead of Trump's inauguration the Ministry of Commerce said China is "willing to work" with his administration to "generate benefits for businesses and consumers on both sides."

Trump's secretary of commerce pick Wilbur Ross did not mention broad tariffs in his confirmation hearing, but suggested Washington could use existing rules to apply punitive measures against particular companies.

Business leaders from both China and the U.S. would also agitate strongly against any sharp deterioration in economic ties.

Last week's meeting between billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma and Trump saw the Alibaba founder pledging to create one million U.S. jobs — a dubious promise, but music to the ears of the new administration.