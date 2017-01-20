Demand for IT professionals buoyant

Demand for IT professionals remains buoyant and competition among employers to recruit the experienced－particularly those with internet, digital, e-commerce and online marketing operation skills－is intense, the latest Robert Walters survey found.

The annual Global Salary Survey indicates a broadly positive employment outlook brought by the government's transition to a world-leading high-tech economy, and the resulting accelerated hiring intentions for e-commerce and technology talent.

"It is anticipated that in 2017, with the growth of e-commerce and fintech, China will become more innovation-driven and technologically developed. Demand for professionals will continue to be the key area for employment," said Mathew Bennett, managing director of Robert Walters Greater China.

"Also, bilingual professionals with strong communication skills and commercial acumen will be the strategic focus in hiring in 2017, particularity with multinational corporations and local conglomerates."

According to the report, salary increments of 30 percent or more were no longer evident in 2016, with the increases stabilized to an average of 10 to 15 percent for job movers, and 5 to 7 percent for those staying in their current jobs.

The trends are forecast to continue in 2017, with the exception of some high-performing sectors such as software and the internet, risk and compliance, and sales professionals, in which job movers are expected to enjoy increments of 15 to 20 percent.

E-commerce and digital professionals will command higher salaries in 2017 due to the shortage of candidates.

The hiring pace was upbeat for finance talent, especially for mid-range financial professionals in rapidly growing sectors including healthcare and high-tech.

Job-hopping among professionals from banks and financial institutions to new and non-traditional institutions, such as online banking and peer-to-peer lenders, will tend to be more common.