|
International Edition
Wednesday
January, 18, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Beijing's real estate sector sees price fall
chinadaily.com.cn
January 18, 2017, 12:15 am TWN
Beijing's property market recorded a sluggish performance during the second week of this year, with new home prices down 8.63 percent from the previous week.
During the week ending Jan 15, the transaction volume of new homes in the capital city reached 1,467 unit, up 11.56 percent from the previous week, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development.
The average price was 40,178 yuan ($5,820) per square meter, down 8.63 percent from last week, and 12.32 percent from a year earlier.
Beijing saw zero supply again in the new home market following the last week of 2016.
When it comes to the second-hand home market, the transactions volume reached 3,137 unit, up 8.06 percent from the previous week. However, it registered a 32.61 percent decline from a year earlier.
Shijingshan district, with a transaction volume of 382 units, became the hottest region, followed by Shunyi district (289 units) and Daxing district (229 units) in the previous week.
A top Beijing official earlier vowed to reinforce restrictive measures in the capital's real estate market to ensure steady home prices next year.
"Residential homes are already overpriced, adding to risks and social anxiety. It challenges the city's sustainable development and stability," said Guo Jinlong, Party chief of Beijing.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
2
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
3
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
4
President outlines government priorities for 2017
5
Trump says 'One China' policy up for negotiation
6
Taiwan's president won't meet with Trump: spokeswoman
7
President calls for benign cross-strait relations
8
Timing of China's aircraft carrier sailing through Taiwan Strait seen 'delicate'
9
Smog chokes Chinese cities, grounding flights
10
Beijing rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate one-China policy