Digital economy invents new jobs

Gong Xiaopei, 21, looks a lot like a flight attendant, with a black suit, orange tie and a smile sweet enough to clearly communicate that she is eager to help.

But instead of flying, she spends most of her time meeting arriving passengers at Beijing Capital International Airport in her role as a "pickup worker"－a new job that has arisen along with the demand for mobile ride-hailing.

"Our job is to help car-hailers find the rides they have booked as soon as they get off planes. Most of them are first-time visitors to Beijing," said Gong, one of over 170 people who have landed this type of job. Their services are heavily used by Didi Chuxing, China's largest ride-hailing platform.

As China steps up efforts to restructure its economy, the country's burgeoning digital sector is creating new jobs for millions of people like Gong.

Besides "pickup workers", other new titles include "cyber anchors" who rake in as much as 1,000 yuan ($145) a day by live streaming advice on such subjects as playing electronic games, map information collectors who drive around China to collect road data, and purchasing agents who help Chinese buy products in foreign countries.

Zhang Dayi, 28, a former model, is one of the cyber celebrities who have hit it big in the country's booming digital marketplace.

She opened a shop in 2014 on Taobao, Alibaba Group's online marketplace. By offering a range of online advice to women on makeup, hairdos and wardrobes, she has accumulated over 4.5 million fans on Sina Weibo, a Chinese version of Twitter. Her fans are eager to mimic Zhang's wardrobe, overwhelming her shop whenever new designs are released.

In November, 5,000 garments were sold within two seconds on Zhang's store, equivalent to the annual sales of a small brick-and-mortar store.

These new jobs are particularly popular among young people who put a premium on freedom and flexibility when considering careers, said Shen Meng, director of Chanson & Co, a boutique investment bank in China.

"Compared with previous generations, who prioritized salaries, young people are increasingly in favor of positions that are intertwined with their hobbies," Shen said.