In click-tap age, startups exploit 'she-economy'

The popularity of online shopping among women has provided plenty of business opportunities for Chinese startups.

Zhang Fan, a 34-year-old bank clerk in Beijing, said she spends almost 4,000 yuan ($575.5) each month online, including shopping for clothes, groceries, electronic appliances and cosmetics.

"A click of mouse, and you get what you want," she said.

As Chinese women's spending power increases, Beijing-based Huadian Shijian has come up with an online florist service, delivering a bouquet each week starting at 99 yuan ($15) a month.

Consumers can pay 99 yuan to 598 yuan and can have a bouquet of flowers delivered at a designated time each week. The deal enables customers to get four bunches of hand-picked fresh flowers throughout the month, according to Zhu Yueyi, founder and chief executive officer of Huadian Shijian.

Once picked from West China's Yunnan province, the company's production base, they are packed and flown to the firm's various branches throughout the country within 24 hours.

Since the flowers are booked in advance based on customer demand, the three tons of blooms the florist brings in barely generate any waste and so costs are minimized.

Similar services are becoming increasingly popular in China's first-tier cities including Beijing and Shanghai, taking orders over chat app WeChat as well as other internet channels.

roseonly, a luxury flowers store targeting the gift market, EasyFlower, a B2B platform linking flower growers and stores, and Floral & Life, an e-commerce platform for flowers, are all rolling out their services online, tapping the potential of the 'she-economy'.