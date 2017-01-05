|
International Edition
Thursday
January, 5, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
In click-tap age, startups exploit 'she-economy'
By Zheng Xin | China Daily
January 5, 2017, 12:00 am TWN
The popularity of online shopping among women has provided plenty of business opportunities for Chinese startups.
Zhang Fan, a 34-year-old bank clerk in Beijing, said she spends almost 4,000 yuan ($575.5) each month online, including shopping for clothes, groceries, electronic appliances and cosmetics.
"A click of mouse, and you get what you want," she said.
As Chinese women's spending power increases, Beijing-based Huadian Shijian has come up with an online florist service, delivering a bouquet each week starting at 99 yuan ($15) a month.
Consumers can pay 99 yuan to 598 yuan and can have a bouquet of flowers delivered at a designated time each week. The deal enables customers to get four bunches of hand-picked fresh flowers throughout the month, according to Zhu Yueyi, founder and chief executive officer of Huadian Shijian.
Once picked from West China's Yunnan province, the company's production base, they are packed and flown to the firm's various branches throughout the country within 24 hours.
Since the flowers are booked in advance based on customer demand, the three tons of blooms the florist brings in barely generate any waste and so costs are minimized.
Similar services are becoming increasingly popular in China's first-tier cities including Beijing and Shanghai, taking orders over chat app WeChat as well as other internet channels.
roseonly, a luxury flowers store targeting the gift market, EasyFlower, a B2B platform linking flower growers and stores, and Floral & Life, an e-commerce platform for flowers, are all rolling out their services online, tapping the potential of the 'she-economy'.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Trump taps China ambassador, consults Obama
2
Sao Tome Breaks Ties with Taiwan
3
Presidential Office regretful over losing ally but stands by decision
4
China boosts defenses on S.China Sea islets: US experts
5
Full text of President Obama's comments on China, Taiwan relations
6
PLA air force photo shows jet bomber apparently flying in air space within sight of Yushan
7
China Resumes Ties With Sao Tome in Triumph Over Taiwan
8
President outlines government priorities for 2017
9
Beijing authorities urge schoolchildren to remain indoors
10
President calls for benign cross-strait relations