No tax on CO2 emissions in China's new pollution law

BEIJING - China has passed a law that levies taxes on pollution, but ignores carbon dioxide, one of the major contributors to global warming, according to the website of the country's highest legislative body.

The National People's Congress (NPC) standing committee passed the law, the first to tax polluters, on Sunday, less than a fortnight after a red alert for smog left more than 20 cities in the country's northeast choking under a heavy haze.

Polluters will be charged for contributing to air, water and noise pollution, according to a copy of the legislation on the NPC's official web site.

But carbon dioxide did not make the list, which includes air and water pollutants such as sulphur dioxide and sulfite, taxed at rates beginning at 1.2 yuan (US$0.17) and 1.4 yuan (US$0.20) per unit respectively.

It also stipulates a monthly tax ranging from 350 to 11,200 yuan (US$50 to US$1612) for noise pollution.