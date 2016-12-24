Fortune China unveils 25 most influential businesswomen

Dong Mingzhu, chairwoman of China's largest air conditioning manufacturer, Gree Electric Appliances Inc, stands atop Fortune China's annual list of the 25 most influential businesswomen.

Dong's influence was boosted by her diversified development strategy. Dong said earlier this year that Gree's business activities will range from its core air conditioners and white goods to smartphones, new energy vehicles and intelligent equipment.

Two people from China's e-commerce giant Alibaba joined the list: Lucy Peng Lei, chairwoman of Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, and Wu Wei, chief financial officer of Alibaba Group.

Yang Huiyan, vice-chairwoman of Guangdong-based property developer Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd, and Jean Liu Qing, president of ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, also entered the list.

Others on the list included Huawei chairwoman Sun Yafang, GOME Electrical Appliances CEO Du Juan, Amazon China president Elaine Chang and Lens Technology CEO Zhou Qunfei.

No matter their era or their special fields, these businesswomen act the role of "connector" and "communicator". They succeed in business and at the same time they also make the world better, Fortune China said.