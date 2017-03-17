US rate hike spurs global market rally

Global stocks rose Thursday following a U.S. rate hike and a Eurosceptic party's defeat in Dutch elections.

In early trading, Germany's DAX jumped 1.1 percent to 12,147.64 and France's CAC-40 rose 0.8 percent to 5,028.16. London's FTSE 100 gained 0.6 percent to 7,410.92. On Wall Street, the future for the Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.3 percent and that for the Standard & Poor's 500 gained 0.2 percent.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index advanced 0.1 percent to 19,590.14 and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent to 3,268.94. Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 2.1 percent to 24,288.28 and Seoul's Kospi rose 0.8 percent to 2,150.08. India's Sensex climbed 0.5 percent to 29,541.64 and benchmarks in New Zealand and Singapore also rose. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.2 percent to 5,785.80.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and forecast two additional hikes this year. The move reflects a consistently solid U.S. economy and will likely mean higher rates on some consumer and business loans.

The Fed's key short-term rate is rising by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. The central bank said in a statement that a strengthening job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.

The message the Fed sent Wednesday is that nearly eight years after the Great Recession ended, the economy no longer needs the support of ultra-low borrowing rates and is healthy enough to withstand steadily tighter credit.

The decision, issued after the Fed's latest policy meeting, was approved 9-1. Neel Kashkari, president of the Fed's regional bank in Minneapolis, was the dissenting vote. The statement said Kashkari preferred to leave rates unchanged.

The Fed's forecast for future hikes, drawn from the views of 17 officials, still projects that it will raise rates three times this year, unchanged from the previous forecast in December. But the number of Fed officials who think three rate hikes will be appropriate for 2017 rose from six to nine.

TAIEX Surges Past 9,800

Shares in Taiwan closed above the 9,800 point mark Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates 0.25 percentage points, as anticipated by financial markets, and signaled a gradual rate hike cycle this year, dealers said.

Buying in large-cap stocks in the bellwether electronics sector appeared strong as investors were relieved by the Fed's move, while petrochemical stocks also gained on a rebound in international crude oil prices, dealers said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange closed up 97.52 points, or 1.00 percent, at 9,837.83, after moving between 9,768.85 and 9,842.17. Turnover totaled NT$93.69 billion (US$3.05 billion) during the session.

The market opened up 0.29 percent in a knee-jerk reaction to a higher Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.54 percent and the S&P 500 index ended 0.84 percent higher as sentiment was bolstered by the Fed's mild interest rate increase, dealers said.