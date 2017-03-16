News
Saudi Arabia says it is 'committed and determined' to stabilizing oil prices
AFP  March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia is committed to stabilizing the global oil market, the energy ministry of the world's biggest oil exporter said on Tuesday, as prices fell below US$48 a barrel.

OPEC and non-OPEC countries last year pledged to reduce output by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) as part of a concerted effort to curb a global oil glut.

Saudi Arabia "is committed and determined to stabilize the global oil market by working

closely with all other participating OPEC

and non-OPEC producers," the energy

ministry said in a statement.

An OPEC report released Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia reported an increase in oil production for February, saying it pumped 10.011 million bpd last month, up from 9.748 million bpd in January.

