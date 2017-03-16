|
International Edition
Thursday
March 16, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Saudi Arabia says it is 'committed and determined' to stabilizing oil prices
|
AFP March 16, 2017, 12:10 am TWN
|
RIYADH -- Saudi Arabia is committed to stabilizing the global oil market, the energy ministry of the world's biggest oil exporter said on Tuesday, as prices fell below US$48 a barrel.
OPEC and non-OPEC countries last year pledged to reduce output by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) as part of a concerted effort to curb a global oil glut.
Saudi Arabia "is committed and determined to stabilize the global oil market by working
closely with all other participating OPEC
and non-OPEC producers," the energy
ministry said in a statement.
An OPEC report released Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia reported an increase in oil production for February, saying it pumped 10.011 million bpd last month, up from 9.748 million bpd in January.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Starbucks price hikes brew up storm
2
What are you going to do with that year-end bonus? Tips inside.
3
McDonald's Taiwan in final stage of transfer to local owner: report
4
Now that the US is out, Beijing authorities may be interested in attending TPP talks
5
Why can't young people stay in a job?
6
New highs for US stocks; Dow win streak longest since 1987
7
Invest in Taiwan, President Tsai urges Taiwanese businesses in N. America
8
Ex-EVA Air chair plans return to airline industry
9
China trims 2017 growth target, warns against trade controls
10
Nintendo Switch console goes on sale across world