Pound stumbles before US Fed meeting

LONDON -- The British pound slumped to an eight-week low point Tuesday on Brexit concerns, while markets were cautious overall ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Sterling slid to US$1.2110 at one point, the lowest level for two months, lending support to London's benchmark FTSE 100 stocks index that features numerous multinationals earning in currencies other than the pound.

"The pound has taken a sharp drop," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at City Index.

She added that "the reality of the U.K.'s divorce from Europe and two years of horse-trading to agree trade deals is beginning to spook the forex market."

British Prime Minister Theresa May will make a major statement to parliament on Tuesday after MPs enabled her to start the withdrawal process from the European Union.

After weeks of wrangling, lawmakers on Monday finally granted May the right to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, which would start the two-year divorce process with the bloc.

In Asia on Tuesday, Tokyo's benchmark stocks index ended 0.1 percent lower.

Key Figures Around 1130 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,384.79 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: FLAT at 11,995.26

Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 4,991.36

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,409.55

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.1 percent at 19,609.50 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: FLAT at 23,827.95 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.1 percent at 3239.33 (close)

New York - Dow: DOWN 0.1 percent at 20,881.48 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0637 from US$1.0654 Monday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2134 from US$1.2222

Dollar/yen: UP at 115.04 yen from 114.86 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 44 cents at US$51.79 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: UP 34 cents at US$48.74