European equities slide as Deutsche Bank drags

London -- European stocks sank on Monday after Germany's troubled Deutsche Bank unveiled plans over the weekend to raise 8.0 billion euros (US$8.5 billion) in fresh capital.

Sentiment also remained downbeat as investors took profits from last week's surge, which was rooted on hopes of a public spending splurge under U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The Deutsche Bank drag on the banking sector, as well as the continued weariness following last Wednesday's record-breaking surge, continued to set the tone of trading," said analyst Connor Campbell at trading firm Spreadex.

Shares in Germany's biggest lender dived 6.37 percent to 17.92 euros, topping the Frankfurt fallers board, after announcing Sunday it would raise cash by issuing new shares.

"European shares have begun the week on the back foot with the financial sector weighing," noted analyst David Cheetham at brokerage XTB.

"News over the weekend that Deutsche Bank will reverse course less than two years into CEO John Cryan's strategy has been met with a negative reaction from investors."

Royal Bank of Scotland shares slid 1.9 percent and Lloyds shed 1.5 percent in London, while BNP Paribas and Societe Generale dropped 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

London won a partial boost, however, after British financial services group Standard Life agreed to buy Aberdeen Asset Management for 3.8 billion pounds (US$4.7 billion, 4.4 billion euros) to create one of the world's biggest fund managers.

The combined business will have a stock market capitalization of 11 billion pounds and oversee assets worth 660 billion pounds — making it one of the largest investment managers in the world and the biggest in Britain.

The news sent Standard Life's share price 5.68 percent higher, while Aberdeen stock gained almost 5 percent.