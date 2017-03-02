Dollar firms on Fed rate hike talk, spending proposals

London -- The dollar rose Wednesday after two top Federal Reserve officials suggested U.S. interest rates could rise this month, while Donald Trump's speech to Congress boosted European stocks.

In Washington, President Trump's much-anticipated address to both houses of Congress was short on detail but provided enough to keep traders mainly upbeat.

The tycoon pledged US$1 trillion in public-private infrastructure spending and "massive" tax cuts for the middle class, but he did not say how any of it would be paid for.

European Trade

In European trade, London stocks rallied to stand 0.9-percent around the half-way stage, while Frankfurt and Paris each scored gains of approximately 1.5 percent in value compared with Tuesday's closing levels.

"Equities are embracing a more presidential Trump whose congressional address offered just enough to rekindle bullishness — infrastructure, defence spend, tax breaks — even if detail was distinctly lacking," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

"A stronger U.S. dollar, after hawkish comment from the Federal Reserve's Dudley is also offering helpful weakness in the pound and euro to boost the FTSE and DAX."

Investors shifted into the U.S. unit after New York Federal Reserve president William Dudley said there was a strong case for borrowing costs to rise, while his San Francisco counterpart John Williams expects such a move to get "serious consideration" when the bank meets this month.

'Trump rally'

The greenback's rally also provided fresh impetus for Tokyo stocks, but Asia's regional markets were subdued despite forecast-beating readings on Chinese factory activity and better-than-expected Australian growth.

Markets have surged since Trump's November election victory on expectations his plans for infrastructure spending and tax cuts would fire up the world's top economy.

However, his lack of clarity in recent weeks has led to some uncertainty, while there are also concerns the presidency has been enveloped with controversy that has caused division in the country.