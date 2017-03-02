5G sees cars racing to become 'mobile phones on wheels'

BARCELONA -- The car of the future will let you pay for petrol or parking directly from your vehicle and receive traffic alerts and restaurant recommendations from your onboard digital assistant.

Connected cars — or "mobile phones on wheels" — will be able to do those things and more, including communicate with each other on the road and with the infrastructure around them through their computer networks.

And they will, of course, be able to drive themselves.

Prototypes, fitted with the next generation 5G wireless communications network, turned heads at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

But as the excitement and novelty over connected cars grows, vehicle, tech, and telecom firms are struggling with how to handle the inevitable legal and ethical issues.

Add to that the risk of cyber attack and reliability issues surrounding a fast and stable internet connection and connected cars face many obstacles before they can ever be set loose.

"Connected cars pose a significant risk from a cybersecurity perspective," said Jeff Massimilla, head of cybersecurity at General Motors, during a discussion at the MWC.

Hacking the Biggest Fear

This is the industry's biggest worry: hacking.

A hacker could easily take over a car's network and disable brakes, the transmission, or simply shut the car down.

And that worry is hardly unfounded: Connected cars were hacked in 2015 during testing.

According to data presented Monday by Masayoshi Son, chief executive of telecoms giant SoftBank, cyber attacks against connected objects — objects with internet connectivity — have multiplied by four and five times between 2015 and 2016.

To mitigate the risks, telecom and vehicle firms have teamed up to enhance collaboration.

"We cannot do it alone," said tech executive Ogi Redzic, who heads the connected vehicles services at Renault-Nissan.

Renault-Nissan partnered with Microsoft last September, and its cars plan to use Microsoft Cortana as a digital assistant.