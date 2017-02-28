Saudi Aramco to invest US$7 bil. in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Saudi Arabia's Aramco will invest US$7 billion in a Malaysia oil refinery project, Prime Minister Najib Razak said Monday as he declared ties with the kingdom "at an all-time high."

The deal involving the massive US$27 billion project, a joint venture between Aramco and Malaysia's Petronas, will be signed on Tuesday, the prime minister said.

Najib made the announcement on the second day of a four-day state visit to Malaysia by Saudi Arabia's King

Salman.