Markets make headway in both Europe, Asia

LONDON -- European stock markets rose Monday, with gains in London capped by a sharp drop in the share price of Unilever following the collapse of a proposed mega-merger (see story at bottom of page).

Unilever shed 6.6 percent on London's benchmark FTSE 100 index to trade at 5.47 pounds in morning deals.

Over the weekend, U.S. food giant Kraft Heinz dropped a bid to buy Unilever just days after the Dutch-British consumer goods group rejected a US$143 billion buyout offer. Unilever's share price had surged 14 percent on news of a possible deal, while Kraft closed Friday with a gain of nearly 11 percent.

Offsetting Monday's losses for Unilever was a jump of 5.7 percent to 256.20 pence for shares in Royal Bank of Scotland. The British government late on Friday proposed plans for the bailed-out RBS to fund initiatives worth 50 million pounnds to improve competition in the sector, in order to meet its rescue conditions.

"RBS shares jumped ... after it confirmed the EU is looking at alternatives to forcing the troubled lender to selling off around 300 Williams & Glyn brand branches," said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at traders ETX Capital.

Rolls-Royce meanwhile won more than 4.0 percent after a broker upgrade from Goldman Sachs, traders said.

In Asia on Monday, Shanghai's main stocks index won more than 1 percent by the close, with traders buoyed by reports that China's official pension funds may start investing.

Wall Street's strong performance last week continued to reverberate after U.S. stocks hit new highs Friday for the sixth time in seven sessions.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

In Tokyo, stocks overcame early losses to end modestly higher as yen weakness prompted late bargain-hunting.

Shanghai gained 1.18 percent after a Chinese media report that a first tranche of investment into China's stocks by official pension funds was expected as early as this week.

Retail conglomerate Shanghai Bailian Group surged by its 10 percent daily limit to 17.82 yuan on Monday after the announcement of a tie-up with e-commerce

giant Alibaba.

Key Figures Around 1030 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,303.72 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.6 percent at 11,824.97

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.2 percent at 4,874.64

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.2 percent at 3,314.84

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.1 percent at 19,251.08 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.5 percent at 24,146.08 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.2 percent at 3,239.96 (close)

New York - Dow: UP less than 0.1 percent at 20,624.05

(close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0617 from US$1.0612

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2461 from US$1.2416

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.14 yen from 112.89 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: UP 44 cents at US$56.25 per barrel