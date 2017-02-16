Stocks rise on Yellen's positive US outlook

London, United Kingdom -- European and Asian stock markets rose solidly Wednesday following a rally in Tokyo, as investors reacted to indications that U.S. interest rates could climb as early as March.

The dollar extended gains as traders cheered upbeat remarks on the U.S. economy by Federal Reserve boss Janet Yellen on Tuesday and her suggestion that U.S. borrowing costs could rise next month.

Wall Street had Tuesday ploughed to record highs for a fourth successive day as Yellen reinforced the view that the world's top economy was in good health, with the jobs market improving and inflation heading to the Fed's 2 percent target.

Market "bullishness stems from hawkish testimony by Janet Yellen... giving a fillip to a key financial sector whose profitability benefits from higher interest rates," said Accendo Markets analyst Mike van Dulken.

In company news Wednesday, European stock market operator Euronext said cost-cutting enabled it to lift profits last year despite market volatility triggered by Brexit and the U.S. elections.

Shares in troubled conglomerate Toshiba plunged almost nine percent — extending Tuesday's eight percent decline — after warning it faced a 390 billion yen loss in the fiscal year to March, hit by a 700 billion yen writedown at its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

The news prompted its chairman to resign while it also hinted at another accounting scandal following a profit-padding crisis in 2015.

More from Yellen

Looking ahead to later in the day, "focus will be very much on the U.S. as we await Janet Yellen's second day of testimony ... and prepare for an onslaught of economic data including the latest retail sales and inflation numbers," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda trading group.

"Inflation, or a lack thereof, has long been a problem for the Fed with policymakers clearly wanting to begin and then speed up the tightening process but it seems, gradually, pressures are building," he added.

Yellen on Tuesday confirmed the next U.S. rate rise could come at any time, which leaves open the possibility of a move at the Fed's March 14-15 policy meeting.

Her remarks, in the first of two days of testimony to Congress, helped drag U.S. stock markets out of a morning slumber and reinvigorated the greenback against most of its peers.