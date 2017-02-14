Eurozone equities buoyed by outlook upgrade, Asia markets also up

LONDON -- Eurozone stock markets rose further Monday after Brussels lifted its official economic growth outlook for the region, but London gains were tempered by the stronger pound, according to analysts.

Benchmark indices in Frankfurt and Paris won 0.8 and 1 percent on news of the forecast upgrades, while London edged up 0.1 percent compared with Friday's close.

Kicking off the day, Asian bourses built on a pre-weekend global rally after another record close Friday in New York, as traders welcomed President Donald Trump's promise of details on U.S. tax reform which came alongside a softer tone over China and Japan.

"The eurozone led the way Monday ... following news that the European Commission had raised its growth forecasts for the region as a whole," said Spreadex trader Connor Campbell.

Europe's economic recovery remains on track but vulnerable to the "exceptional risks" of Brexit and the new Donald Trump administration, the EU said on Monday.

Brussels raised its growth forecasts for the eurozone through to 2018 but warned that the European Union as a whole was navigating "choppy waters."

The 19-country eurozone will grow by 1.6 percent in 2017 followed by 1.8 percent in 2018, the EC said in its winter economic forecast. That compared with its autumn predictions of 1.5 percent in 2017 and 1.7 percent in 2018.

Global shares had soared late last week after the new U.S. president finally broke his silence over fiscal policy, saying he would unveil a "phenomenal" tax plan within three weeks. That was followed by his affirmation that he recognizes Beijing's "One China" policy and a positive meeting with hinzo Abe.

Key Figures Around 1200 GMT

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,262.70 points

Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.8 percent at 11,756

Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.0 percent at 4,875.90

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.8 percent at 3,295.60

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 19,459.15 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.6 percent at 23,710.98 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.6 percent at 3,126.84 (close)

New York - Dow: UP 0.5 percent at 20,269.37 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0641 from US$1.0638

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2529 from US$1.2485

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.70 yen from 113.25 yen

Oil - Brent North Sea: DOWN 46 cents at US$56.24 per barrel

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 36 cents at US$53.50