Oil market 'responding positively' to cut in crude output: OPEC president
|
AFP February 9, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
|
DOHA -- Oatar's energy minister, the current OPEC president, said Wednesday that world oil markets were "responding positively" to output cuts implemented by the cartel and some non-cartel producers.
"I think the market is responding positively and you can see the drop in supply," Mohammed Saleh al-Sada told reporters.
"As you know, what we are after is the rebalancing of the market."
OPEC and non-OPEC producers led by Russia agreed in December to cut output by nearly 1.8 million barrels per day, initially for six months, starting from the beginning of this year.
|
