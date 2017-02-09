Euro under pressure, but major Asian markets bounce

LONDON -- The euro struggled Wednesday on increasing uncertainty about France's political outlook and fears of another debt crisis brewing in Greece.

"Given Brexit and Trump, it has been a while since the eurozone has been given so much attention," noted Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

Most major equities markets pushed higher but confidence remains shaky over worries about Donald Trump and uncertainty about his impact on the global economy.

Wall Street continues to touch record highs on hopes Trump will enact business-friendly measures. But Asian dealers are less sanguine following a series of outbursts that have included warnings of protectionism and depictions of Japan and China as trade cheats.

Against that background, traders are growing increasingly concerned about rising populism across the world — particularly following Trump and Brexit — with far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen echoing many of the tycoon's themes.

There are also elections in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands this year, with similar issues in those countries fuelling fears the European Union could break up.

The euro slid to US$1.0652 on Wednesday, from highs of above US$1.08 at the start of the week.

"While it is premature to draw any definitive conclusion, the political landscapes in both France and Italy are coming under immense scrutiny from investors, which should keep euro upticks limited," said Oanda trader Stephen Innes.

"If we factor in a possibly divisive German election, risks are rising immensely on the European political stage."

Greece's debt saga also reared its head after the International Monetary Fund warned the country would likely not reach targets prescribed for it to qualify for bailout cash.

While Athens dismissed the report, the comments sent Greece's cost of borrowing soaring on bond markets and raised the spectre of another crisis for the EU to juggle.

Oil prices extended losses after key data showed that U.S. stockpiles soared last week and expectations that a U.S. government report later Wednesday would similarly point to an increase.

However, the commodity pared initial drops after Qatar's energy minister, the current OPEC president, said world oil markets were "responding positively" to output cuts implemented by the cartel and some non-cartel producers this year.

Both main contracts fell more than one percent Tuesday.

Key Figures Around 1045 GMT

London — FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,184.40 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: UP 0.2 percent at 11,568

Paris — CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 4,782.80

EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.3 percent at 3,245.40

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.5 percent at 19,007.60 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 0.7 percent at 23,485.13 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 3,166.98 (close)

New York — Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 20,090.29 (close)

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0652 from US$1.0681

Pound/dollar: DOWN at US$1.2499 from US$1.2509

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.33 yen from 112.35 yen

Oil — Brent North Sea: DOWN 44 cents at US$54.61 per barrel

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 55 cents at US$51.62 per barrel