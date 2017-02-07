Local bourse 'likely' to break 10,000 points

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange will very likely soar past the 10,000-point mark sometime in the first half of the year, bolstered by the growth momentum of international equity funds flowing into the market amid the weakening of the greenback, according to market observers.

Bullish sentiment seen since the local bourse reopened last Thursday following the Lunar New Year holiday continued on Monday, pushing up the index to end at the session's high of 9,548 points, the highest level for a year and half.

Financial and old economy shares, which have large property assets, attracted strong buying throughout the session.

Interest in select high-tech shares, especially suppliers to Apple Inc., pushed up the broader market even further at the close.

Lin Cheng-yin, deputy general manager of the online financial investment school www.caizischool.com, said Taiwan's improving economic performance seen since the beginning of the year and the weakening U.S. dollar have prompted international institutional investors to funnel their funds into the local bourse and other newly emerging stock markets.

Influx of International Funds

Lin cited statistics released by the Financial Supervisory Commission as indicating that total influx of international funds has come to US$2.645 billion (around US$80 billion) so far this year, going mostly into stock investment. He continued that as the U.S. regular salary growth rate as reported recently was not as high as expected, the Federal Reserve would be forced to enforce a maximum of two rounds of interest rate hikes in 2017, instead of three as predicted earlier.

After raising its key interest rates in mid-December of last year, the Fed was most likely to announce its next hike in the second half of the year, Lin said.

"This has led to a significant surge in international funds flowing into newly emerging markets and raw materials markets," Lin said.

While high-priced shares commanded a major portion of stock transactions last year, small-to-medium-priced shares will take the center stage this year, Lin said.

High Investment Return Rate for Smaller Shares

Lin said that so far this year, smaller shares had posted an average investment return rate of 6.52 percent, higher than the corresponding rate of 2.16 percent for large-sized stocks and the share index growth of 3 percent.

Bolstered by the growing momentum of incoming international funds and better economic fundamentals than last year's, Lin said Taiwan's stock market index was very likely to rebound to the 10,000-point level in the first half of the year and may even exceed the previous high of 10,014 points set in 2015.