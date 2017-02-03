|
International Edition
Friday
February, 3, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Europe stocks diverge, Asia markets down
|
AFP February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
|
LONDON -- European stock markets diverged and Asia's leading indices closed lower Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest outlook and a raft of corporate earnings reports.
Traders looked ahead also to the Bank of England's economic forecasts due Thursday alongside an expected decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.25 percent.
All eyes Friday will be on U.S. monthly jobs data.
"Continued dollar weakness, which has resulted in more gains for the pound and the euro versus the greenback, mean that stock markets remain under pressure," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG trading group.
"It is significant that Facebook's good numbers last night have not helped to steady the mood, and neither did the Fed's broadly optimistic outlook last night."
In London, shares in British consumer health giant Reckitt Benckiser won 2.9 percent to 70.29 pounds after the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers said it is in talks to take over Mead Johnson.
Key Figures Around 1030 GMT
London — FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,123.47 points
Frankfurt — DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 percent at 11,623.42
Paris — CAC 40: FLAT at 4,793.97
EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,250.28
Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 18,914.58 (close)
Hong Kong — Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,184.52 (close)
Shanghai — Composite: Closed for holiday
New York — Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 19,890.94 (close)
Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0811 from US$1.0766
Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2677 from US$1.2657
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.36 yen from 113.27 yen
Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 30 cents at US$54.18 per barrel
Oil — Brent North Sea: UP 58 cents at US$57.38
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Delta Air reportedly will stop serving Taiwan in May
2
Asus unveils ZenFone with Daydream, Google Tango
3
Debate resurfaces in wake of assault
4
McDonald's sells China operations to consortium for US$2.08 billion
5
Taiwan sends coffee procurement delegations to Central America
6
Japan's Takeda in US$5.2 billion deal for US cancer drugmaker
7
Hon Hai not to withdraw China investments
8
Taiwan Cement chief dies after fall
9
Trump in Asia: Region poised for change as new era dawns
10
Trump's 'America First' could affect Taiwan's exports: MOEA