Europe stocks diverge, Asia markets down

LONDON -- European stock markets diverged and Asia's leading indices closed lower Thursday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest outlook and a raft of corporate earnings reports.

Traders looked ahead also to the Bank of England's economic forecasts due Thursday alongside an expected decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.25 percent.

All eyes Friday will be on U.S. monthly jobs data.

"Continued dollar weakness, which has resulted in more gains for the pound and the euro versus the greenback, mean that stock markets remain under pressure," said Chris Beauchamp, analyst at IG trading group.

"It is significant that Facebook's good numbers last night have not helped to steady the mood, and neither did the Fed's broadly optimistic outlook last night."

In London, shares in British consumer health giant Reckitt Benckiser won 2.9 percent to 70.29 pounds after the maker of Durex condoms and Nurofen painkillers said it is in talks to take over Mead Johnson.

Key Figures Around 1030 GMT

London — FTSE 100: UP 0.2 percent at 7,123.47 points

Frankfurt — DAX 30: DOWN 0.3 percent at 11,623.42

Paris — CAC 40: FLAT at 4,793.97

EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.3 percent at 3,250.28

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.2 percent at 18,914.58 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,184.52 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: Closed for holiday

New York — Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 19,890.94 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at US$1.0811 from US$1.0766

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2677 from US$1.2657

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.36 yen from 113.27 yen

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 30 cents at US$54.18 per barrel

Oil — Brent North Sea: UP 58 cents at US$57.38