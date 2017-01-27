Year of the Monkey gives Taiwan dollar an unusual boost

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- The Taiwan dollar rose nearly 7 percent during the Year of the Monkey that ended Friday, the first lunar year during which the Taiwan dollar appreciated since the Year of the Dragon from 2012 to 2013.

The Taiwan dollar gained 6.89 percent against the U.S. dollar during the Year of the Monkey after closing at 31.36 to the greenback on Thursday, the last day of trading before the market closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

It was the local currency's highest level of appreciation in any lunar year since a 9.93 percent appreciation during the Year of the Tiger from 2010 to 2011, but nearly half of the gains were recorded in January.

Foreign exchange traders said the greenback has generally come under pressure since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States in November, and it fell further after his inauguration as Asian currencies, such as the Korean won and Japanese yen, continued to climb.

The traders described the U.S. dollar as being in a weak consolidation mode recently.

The movement of the Taiwan dollar in the coming months will be tied to the general strength of the greenback, the pace of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the Treasury Department's report in April on the global economy and exchange rate policyies, they said.

Foreign currency executives said the Taiwan dollar has been strong relative to the currencies of other economies, noting that Taiwan's central bank has let the local unit fluctuate based on market forces more than in other countries.

The central bank will continue to keep close tabs on the situation and governor Perng Fai-nan (彭淮南) will go to the office daily during the Chinese New Year holiday, which started Friday and runs through Feb. 1.