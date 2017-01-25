Greenback closes lower on Taipei forex, holidays blamed

TAIPEI -- The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar on Tuesday, shedding NT$0.049 to close at NT$31.382, as foreign investors continued to move funds into the region, dealers said.

Seasonal fund demand from local exporters with the Lunar New Year holiday approaching and aggressive foreign institutional buying in the local equity market also placed pressure on the U.S. dollar, they said.

The U.S. dollar closed lower for the third consecutive trading session, hitting its lowest since Oct. 5, 2016, when the U.S. currency ended at NT$31.371 against the Taiwan dollar.

The greenback opened at NT$31.370, and moved between NT$31.306 and NT$31.450 before the close of trading. Turnover totaled US$830 million during the session.

Soon after the local foreign exchange opened, the U.S. dollar moved lower on follow-through selling as the U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback's fluctuations against the currencies of Washington's major trading partners, weakened, dealers said.

The U.S. dollar index moved lower after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to withdraw the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which raised worries over rising trade protectionism in Washington, they said.