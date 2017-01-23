Travel sector zooms in on gay market

MADRID -- The travel sector is jazzing up its offer for gay tourists, who tend to spend more than most when away from home, taking it beyond parties in sunny hubs like Ibiza.

The trend was underscored at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid, one of the world's largest, which wraps up on Sunday, where tourism boards plugged cultural attractions and nature activities to this market.

Spain's western region of Extremadura for example featured posters promoting annual gay pride festivities in the city of Badajoz which began in response to homophobic comments made by a local politician.

But it also promoted bird watching trips, local architecture and rural tourism to gay and lesbian travelers at a special section of the fair dedicated to the market segment.

The goal is to appeal to the growing number of gay and lesbian couples who are having children, said Hugo Alonso of the Extremadura's tourism promotion agency at the fair.

"We are interested in volume," he said. Gay and lesbians make up around 10 percent of all tourists, he said.

But for most destinations this segment is attractive because gays travel all year round since they are rarely tied down by school holidays, and spend more on trips.

"The have more disposable income" since there are fewer couples with children, said Juan Pedro Tudeal, the director of Diversity Consulting International, a Spanish firm which advises firms targeting the gay and lesbian market.

Thomas Bomkes of Diversity Tourism, a German consultancy, said gay tourists spend "even more when they know they're accepted."

'Dynamic segment'

While it is difficult to estimate how much gay travelers spend, the United Nations World Tourism Organization said in a recent report that "there is no denying" that they "are a dynamic and influential segment within the tourism sector."

The Spanish capital generated about 150 million euros (US$160 million) from its annual gay-pride festivities last summer, which feature one of the world's biggest pride marches.

The windfall is expected to be even higher this year as Madrid will host World Pride in late June and early July.

Some three million people are expected to take part in the event. Spanish airline Iberia as well as several hotels have launched special offers for this time of the year to appeal to gay travelers.

Pride festivities are used by many Spanish coastal destinations to attract gay travelers outside of their high season.