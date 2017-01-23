Trump's tough talk on globalization makes Davos fret

DAVOS, Switzerland -- It's been impossible to escape the shadow of Donald Trump at this year's gathering of the business elites at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Uncertainty over whether Trump's presidency will mark the end of globalization dominated discussions all week at an event synonymous with international business.

Sure, lofty ambitions were discussed, from fighting epidemics to dealing with inequalities across the world. But inevitably all talk turned to Trump, who has promised to rewrite free trade deals and even slap tariffs on China, the world's second-largest economy.

"Do I really think we're gonna go back to protectionism? I don't really know yet and I can promise you I'm paying a lot of attention to it because trade matters to us," said David Cote, chairman and CEO of industrial conglomerate Honeywell. "It's a little too early to press the panic button; we ought to see what ends up happening here."

Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the World Trade Organization, the body that oversees trading rules, reminded delegates of the 1930s, when governments raised tariffs and wiped out two-thirds of global trade in three years.

"You don't want to see that now. That would be a catastrophe of untold proportions," he said.

"I think we should try not to talk ourselves into a trade war and I think we're seeing a lot of that."

The Case Against Globalization

Whether or not world trade goes into reverse, it's evident that globalization — the commitment to trade internationally and to lower barriers to doing business around the world — is under threat like no other time in decades.

The main allegations are that it has increased inequalities in wealth, eroded job security for middle and lower-income families in developed countries, and kept a lid on wages as businesses seek low-cost workers in poorer countries. The breakneck pace of technological innovation has made many jobs redundant, particularly in industries like manufacturing.

Anti-poverty charity Oxfam illustrated the issue of inequality starkly in a report this week in which it said that eight billionaires own as much wealth as half the world's population, or 3.6 billion people.

There's a perception among many middle- and lower-income households in developed economies like the U.S. and Europe that globalization hasn't worked for them. And it's that unease that many say was behind Trump's victory and Britain's vote to leave the European Union.