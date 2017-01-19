Greenback recovers as sterling retreats

LONDON -- The dollar recovered against its major peers Wednesday after taking a battering the previous day, while the pound fell back having surged on the U.K.'s Brexit plans.

European stock markets were largely steady around midday following gains for Asian indices.

"The FTSE 100 has given up early gains despite the pound continuing to pull back from yesterday's strong rally, the index hindered by a Pearson profits warning and weakness among miners and financials," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.

Shares in U.K. publisher Pearson plunged up to 28 percent after it issued a profit warning and said it would sell holdings in Penguin Random House, a joint venture with German media company Bertelsmann.

"The rising anxiety and uncertainty ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration this coming Friday has exposed the greenback to heavy losses," said FXTM Research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

"With optimism slowly fading over the series of interest rate hikes under Trump and the lack of clarity provided on the proposed fiscal stimulus measures weighing on sentiment, the dollar may find itself vulnerable to further losses," he added.

The greenback plunged Tuesday following comments from the U.S. president-elect in an interview that it was too strong and that a weak Chinese yuan was "killing us," fueling concerns of a possible currency war.

The selloff marked a sharp turnaround for the U.S. unit, which has been surging since Trump's November election on expectations his big-spending, tax-cutting plans will fan inflation and force a Federal Reserve rate hike.

Trump's comments came days before he takes the oath of office on Friday, with market-watchers hoping his speech will provide some detail on his plans for the U.S. economy as well as his intentions on the global trade front.

On Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping warned at the World Economic Forum in Davos against protectionism, alluding to Trump's plans to tear up global trade deals, saying it was like "locking oneself in a dark room. Wind and rain may be kept outside, but so is light and air."