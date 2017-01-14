News
Fed Chair Janet Yellen promotes economics

AP
January 14, 2017, 12:05 am TWN
WASHINGTON -- U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen says that the study of economics not only can help students manage their personal finances but also provide them with the skills for analytical and critical thinking needed for success later in life.

To promote the study of economics, Yellen held a national town hall meeting Thursday night with teachers gathered at the Fed's headquarters in Washington and in groups listening in at Fed regional banks around the country.

"Economics provides knowledge and skills of practical use in college and in the workplace and it also provides skills to plan and make wise financial decisions," Yellen said.

