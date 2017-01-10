Largan share fluctuations trigger brief trading suspensions

TAIPEI -- Fluctuations in share prices of Taiwan-based smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. (大立光) triggered a price stabilizing mechanism on the local main board Monday, leading to 22 brief trading suspensions for the stock in the morning session, according to the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE).

The TWSE said that trading of Largan shares was suspended for two to three minutes 22 times before 10 a.m. after the exchange's price stabilizing mechanism found some irregularities in trading orders.

Under the current price stabilizing mechanism, as long as a price matching simulation system finds that a stock could rise or fall more than 3.5 percent after matching potential buyers and sellers on a trial basis, trading of the stock will be suspended for two to three minutes in the TWSE's call auction, where buy and sell orders are collected over a fixed period and are matched up at the end of the period.

In the early morning trading session, the price matching simulation triggered such a price stabilizing mechanism, the TWSE said.