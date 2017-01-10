Taiwan shares end down after Largan falls

TAIPEI -- Shares in Taiwan dropped Monday from a more than 1 percent increase seen a week earlier as smartphone camera lens supplier Largan Precision Co. (大立光) moved lower after irregularities were found in the trading of the stock, which triggered 22 brief trading suspensions during the session, dealers said.

Market sentiment turned cautious ahead of an earnings season at home and on Wall Street that will start later this week, prompting investors to pause for more clues on how to park their funds in the market, the dealers said.

The weighted index on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TWSE) closed down 29.80 points, or 0.32 percent, at 9,342.42, after moving between 9,328.19 and 9,404.90, on turnover of NT$63.85 billion (US$1.99 billion).

The market opened up 4.26 points and rose to the day's high, breaching the 9,400-point mark in a knee-jerk reaction to gains on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.35 percent and the tech-heavy NASDAQ index ended up 0.60 percent to hit a record high on Friday, the dealers said.

However, selling emerged, in particular after 10 a.m., as investors rushed to shift to the sell side when trading of Largan shares was suspended briefly 22 times.

This pushed down the electronics sector as well as the broader market into negative territory, the dealers said.

Selling also focused on the paper sector, locking in the 14 percent gains built for the sector last week, they added.

"It is rare for a stock to encounter brief trading suspensions 22 times in a single session," equity analyst Vickie Hsieh said.

"As Largan is one of the most important stocks on the main board, investors wanted to figure out what had happened and before that, they simply dumped the stock for the moment."

Shares of Largan, the most expensive stock in the local equity market, closed down 3.26 percent to close at NT$4,010.00, off an early high of NT$4,245.00.

The TWSE said that it has launched an investigation into Largan's trading to find out whether there was any manipulation involving the stock.